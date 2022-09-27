Tucson migrant shelter beyond capacity, Border Patrol warns of more street releases

TUCSON (KVOA) — One of Tucson's main in-take shelters for migrants is beyond its capacity meaning U.S. Border Patrol may have to start doing local street releases of migrants.
Ward 6 City Councilmember Steve Kozachik said the Casas Alitas shelter is receiving hundreds of migrants on a daily basis.
"Numbers are surging yet again they are getting between four to five-hundred people on a semi-busy night but we have seen the numbers escalate to over seven or eight hundred," Kozachik said.
Kozachik's office is actively requesting donations of supplies to help the migrants during their stay and bus rides to various locations across the country.
"They need food provisions and just anything you and I would need, would pack if we're getting on a bus for three days with a couple little kids," he said.
News 4 Tucson requested an interview with Casas Alitas; they declined to do an interview and wouldn't allow us to get video at their facility. They ordered our photographer to leave the area even though they were on the property of the Juvenile Detention Center, a government complex. Casas Alitas is based in the back of the complex.
We spoke to Hannah Glasston as she was dropping off donations at Kozachik's office, she had several bags full of supplies.
"People need things and this is one of the things that I can do is contribute in some small way," she explained.
Glasston said she believes the issues surrounding migrants in this country has become too political and feels people forget that it impacts real human lives.
"It's what our country's about and if we don't stand up for it now I don't know when we will," she said.
Kozachik's office is accepting donations indefinitely, they close each weekday at 1 p.m.