Tucson Medical Center CEO nationally recognized in Becker’s Hospital Review

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Tucson Medical Center’s CEO, Mimi Coomler, has been named one of 2023’s “Women hospital presidents and CEOs to know”.

The award is a national recognition that comes from Becker’s Hospital Review – a leading trade magazine focusing on hospital business and analysis.

Coomler is part of a list of 177 female hospital presidents and CEOs. The women who made the list making a difference in their field and helping to close the gender gap in health care leadership.

Those included in this list are responsible for growing their hospitals, fostering positive workforce cultures, expanding services and facilities, increasing provider and patient satisfaction levels, and more.

“Although I’m incredibly honored to be included in this list, the success of TMC is thanks to the hard work and dedicated service of our leaders, physicians, advance practice providers and staff,” Coomler said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve this amazing mission-centered team.”