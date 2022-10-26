Tucson Mayor, US Rep Grijalva endorse Prop 308

TUCSON (KVOA) — The election is right around the corner, and there's some important propositions on your ballot that you need to know about.
One of those is Proposition 308.
A press conference is happening Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Phillip’s Plaza.
We'll hear from supporters of Prop 308. That includes Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, along with dreamers, business owners and other community members.
Prop 308 would allow anyone who has lived in Arizona for two or more years and graduated from an Arizona high school to attend Arizona colleges, regardless of their immigration status, and pay the same in-state tuition rates.
Supporters say this would benefit the state economy by adding $28 million of spending power, with no tax increase.
But opponents are questioning why this is on the ballot when it dismisses the law regarding the requirement to be a legal citizen in order to benefit from in-state tuition.
State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita is voting against this proposition.
“You cannot pretend that these individuals are here legally by giving them benefits that they aren't qualified for because you have not dealt with the root problem," she said.
However, the campaign group ‘Yes on 308,’ leading Wednesday’s press conference, is in fully support.
“This is about kids who have been here all their lives. They've gone to our schools, they've played on our sports teams, they've gone to our churches. They are part of our neighborhood, and they are 100 percent Arizona kids,” said Carlos Alfaro with ‘Yes on 308.’