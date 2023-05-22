Tucson Mayor Romero shows support for Colorado River deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - City of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says she supports Arizona, California, and Nevada, conserving three million acre-feet over the next three years to protect and stabilize the Colorado River system.
“This consensus proposal is a step in the right direction when it comes to taking urgent action to protect the Colorado River system; however, I ask all parties to immediately shift their focus to the future of the Colorado River post 2026," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "The City of Tucson has been a leader in water conservation in the Southwest. We applaud the efforts of Governor Hobbs and we look forward to working together with Arizona cities and our neighboring states who are making voluntary efforts to support a secure water future,” added the Mayor.
