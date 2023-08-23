 Skip to main content
Tucson Mayor Romero and others to discuss increase in strikes

The Columbus teachers' union and school board reached a 'conceptual agreement,' ending a strike

Teachers, parents and students walk the picket line as Columbus Education Association strike at Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio on August 24. Today was supposed to be the first day of school for Columbus City Schools.

 Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - We're seeing thousands of workers stand at the front of picket lines across the country, demanding better pay, better hours, better working conditions, and more.

From television to healthcare, these strikes are affecting people all over and even in our own backyard. So what's being done about it?

Wednesday, elected leaders throughout Tucson will talk about what these strikes are and what they mean to Arizona families and our local economy.

Besides the concerns with pay, staffing, and hours, throughout Arizona, our workers are faced with the additional challenge of the brutal heat, causing many to question the safety conditions of jobs across our state.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. at IBEW 570 Hall, a local union, Tucson Mayor Romero, Pima County Supervisors Chair Grijalva, and other representatives and union worker strike experts from across the city will be discussing these surges of strikes.

Organizers sent out a release about the meeting. It says, in part, "Worker strikes are not merely a conversation; they are an undeniable uprising, reshaping the landscape of labor dynamics."

We will find out more about what they're doing about this uprising at the meeting Wednesday night.

