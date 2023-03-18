Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and others attended the César E. Chavez March and Rally Saturday morning in south Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Arizona César E. Chavez March and Rally took place Saturday morning at 9 a.m., it started at Pueblo High School and ended at Rudy Garcia Park.
The march commemorates the civil rights activists ahead of César Chávez Day on Mar. 31.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero along with Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, and Pima County Board of Supervisors CHair Adelita Grijalva will take part in the march.
Arizona César E. Chavez Holiday Coalition organized the march.
Chavez was a civil rights leader who fought for and organized farmers. His work led the way to better wages and working conditions and much more.
