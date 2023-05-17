Tucson man convicted of triple murder gives jailhouse interview

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Earlier this week A man was convicted of murdering his estranged wife and her two teenage Sons. Today John James spoke exclusively with News for Tucson.

The interview was done inside the Pima County Jail, where James has been since July 2021.

He said he was not surprised by the verdict.

"I didn't expect it because l didn't do it. I expected it because of how I was treated."

We asked he showed no emotion when the verdict was read, he replied, " When I was talking to the jury they were looking at how you look into someone's eyes that they have absolutely no care for you or like their mind is made up."

He still maintained the state didn't prove case

"it's all a lie in my opinion there is no way a person can commit this crime and be completely null and void of evidence on him as a person his house and his clothing his cars. No surveillance leads no video no Witnesses no weapon."

James also wants to set the record straight about his relationship with Willona White.

"She wasn't estranged we need to correct that a estranged means you are not in a person's life. If I'm there twice a week picking up the dogs bringing them back and spending nights.

He told News for Tucson they had been married about a year and had been together since 2018.

James will be sentenced on June 12, he's facing three natural life sentences".

News 4 Tucson attempted to contact Willona White's family. We've not hear back from them.