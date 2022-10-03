 Skip to main content
Tucson man charged with killing his mother

Nicholas Salisbury

PHOTO COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT 

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother. 

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Monday at a mobile home park near Ruthraff Road and La Cholla Boulevard. 

Investigators tell News 4 Tucson, deputies responded to a rescue follow-up involving a report of a neighbor who said his mother died.

When deputies arrived, they say they located an unresponsive woman who was suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The woman was later identified as Deborah Williams, 71. 

Deputies ultimately arrested Nicholas Salisbury, 33, Williams' son. 

Salisbury was charged with second-degree murder, and booked into the Pima County jail. 

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

