Tucson man arrested after robbing Best Buy employee at knifepoint

Tucson man arrested after robbing Best Buy employee at knifepoint

Joshua Hardin

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Buy on Tucson's east side last week.

In a Twitter post shared by Tucson Police Department Wednesday, a man later identified as 33-year-old Joshua Hardin reportedly entered the electronics store at 6025 E. Broadway Blvd. near Wilmot Road and allegedly robbed an employee at knife point.

According to TPD, Hardin was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the investigation.

Personnel with Tucson Police Department's SWAT, Operations Division East Community Response Team and the robbery division assisted in the arrest.

