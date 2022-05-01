 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY
HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather
zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late this morning into this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Tucson man accused of shooting and killing his roommate

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his roommate.

It happened just after midnight on April 30. Tucson Police say a verbal argument during a party, escalated into a fight and shots were fired.

Detectives responded to the scene on West Miracle Mile, near Fairview Avenue and found 22-year-old Jesus Lopez III in the roadway with gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His roomate, 22-year-old Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez has been booked into the Pima County Jail on the charge of 2nd degree murder.

This is the Tucson Police Department's 22nd homicide investigation of the year.