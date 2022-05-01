Tucson man accused of shooting and killing his roommate

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his roommate.
It happened just after midnight on April 30. Tucson Police say a verbal argument during a party, escalated into a fight and shots were fired.
Detectives responded to the scene on West Miracle Mile, near Fairview Avenue and found 22-year-old Jesus Lopez III in the roadway with gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His roomate, 22-year-old Sebastian Ricardo Mendivil-Lopez has been booked into the Pima County Jail on the charge of 2nd degree murder.
This is the Tucson Police Department's 22nd homicide investigation of the year.