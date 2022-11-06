Tucson man accused of killing his mother

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his mother on Tucson's northwest side Sunday.
Just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to a home near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way for a report of a shooting. Deputies encountered 37-year-old Jonathan Hatmaker wielding a gun. He was taken into custody.
Deputies entered the residence and located 66-year-old Peggy Hatmaker with obvious signs of trauma.
Through their investigation, detectives identified Peggy’s son, Jonathan Hatmaker as the suspect.
Hatmaker was arrested and booked into Pima Cunty Adult Complex and charged with first degree murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
The investigation is still ongoing.