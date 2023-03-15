Tucson local Billy Shaw Jr. released his Nashville recorded album on Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson native Billy Shaw Jr. released his first album at The Maverick on Tuesday.

Shaw traveled to legendary Nashville to record the album with his friend and Grammy-nominated producer Jamie O’Neal.

Shaw said he really enjoyed the creative process, and the opportunity to tell his own story through his music.

O’Neal joined Shaw for the debut and even performed as the opener. O’Neal sang her hit “There is no Arizona” before Shaw performed.

The Maverick King of Clubs is located on Tucson's east side near Grant and Tanque Verde roads.