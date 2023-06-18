Tucson Juneteenth Festival celebrates 'strengthening of community'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Community members gathered yesterday at the Kino Sports Complex to celebrate Juneteenth - a federal holiday that commemorates the 158th anniversary of the end of slavery.
The event brought out people of all skin colors for a day of fun and celebration.
"We are celebrating freedom and we are doing that with vendors, we are doing that with the community, people are sharing information, resources, so this is really a celebration and a strengthening of our community," said NAACP Tucson president Dr. Cheree Meeks.
Families like the Harris' believe the holiday is important for all to know about, including the younger generation.
"I think it's important that they know about it because it's history," said Chelsea Harris.
According to event organizer Larry Starks celebrations such as the one in Tucson and across the country aim to increase knowledge and awareness.
"This is what we're about right here, where we can actually just come together, put our differences aside, and just say, "hey let's just have a great day, a great day of fun, and this is what comes together," said Starks.
NAACP Tucson president, Dr. Cheree Meeks hopes people take something from the Juneteenth holiday.
"I hope that we are learning, we're educating our community about what it is, and that we walk away feeling the strength in our community," said Meeks.
If you weren't able to make it to this event, there is another Juneteenth celebration happening Monday at 7pm at Centennial Hall (1303 E University Blvd).
Find out more information here: https://centhall.org/events/beyondlegacy/
