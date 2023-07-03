 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson is one of the top five places in the country to retire

Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It turns out if you're trying to make your money stretch further, when it comes retirement Tucson is the place to be.

According to the website smart asset Tucson ranked among the top five places in the country where your retirement income goes the furthest.

The website focused on Casa Adobes saying more than 20 percent of it's population are over the age of 65 and that they also have an average retirement income of $50,000 a year.

News 4 Tucson spoke to financial planner Dean Greenberg with Greenberg Financial Group who says it's important to start prepping for your retirement early by figuring out how much you need to have to make your golden years gleam.

"If you're retiring in 10 years and you don't have a plan, it's going to be quite stressful. A financial plan will give you the path you need to go ahead and retire and know how long your money is going to last," said Greenberg.

Greenberg also says to not leave your retirement on autopilot and regularly check in with your goals and finances.

For more information click here https://greenbergfinancial.com/

