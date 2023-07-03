Tucson is one of the top five places in the country to retire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It turns out if you're trying to make your money stretch further, when it comes retirement Tucson is the place to be.
According to the website smart asset Tucson ranked among the top five places in the country where your retirement income goes the furthest.
The website focused on Casa Adobes saying more than 20 percent of it's population are over the age of 65 and that they also have an average retirement income of $50,000 a year.
News 4 Tucson spoke to financial planner Dean Greenberg with Greenberg Financial Group who says it's important to start prepping for your retirement early by figuring out how much you need to have to make your golden years gleam.
"If you're retiring in 10 years and you don't have a plan, it's going to be quite stressful. A financial plan will give you the path you need to go ahead and retire and know how long your money is going to last," said Greenberg.
Greenberg also says to not leave your retirement on autopilot and regularly check in with your goals and finances.
