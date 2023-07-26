Tucson is looking for your input to improve public transit services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is proposing transit service changes throughout the greater Tucson region.
The City of Tucson wants your input on these subjects:
- Realigning and extending routes
- Investing in high-frequency service
- Improving access and quality of service
- Extending service hours
- Adding weekend frequency
You can take a survey here to share your opinion.
View a prerecorded presentation and provide comments at tucsoncoa.com
Town halls and virtual meetings will be available as well at the following locations and times:
Town Halls
Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 12:00 p.m.
Pima Community College – Northwest Campus
7600 N. Shannon Rd.
Room G102
Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 12:00 p.m.
Joel D. Valdez Main Library
101 N. Stone Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 10 | 12:00 p.m.
Woods Memorial Library
3455 N. 1st Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 10 | 5:00 p.m.
Miller-Golf Links Library
9640 E. Golf Links Rd.
Friday, Aug. 11 | 10:00 a.m.
Quincie Douglas Center
1575 E. 36th St.
Friday, Aug. 11 | 12:00 p.m.
Valencia Library
202 W. Valencia Rd.
Monday, Aug. 21 | 5:30 p.m.
Pima Community College – West Campus
2202 W. Anklam Rd.
Room CG06
Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 12:00 p.m.
Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers
7474 S. Camino de Oeste
Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 5:00 p.m.
Ward 2 Council Office
7820 E. Broadway Blvd.
Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 12:00 p.m.
Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers
375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5:30 p.m.
University of Arizona
1303 E. University Blvd.
Sabino Room
Thursday, Aug. 24 | 12:00 p.m.
Ward 6 Council Office
3202 E. 1st St
Pop-Up Locations
Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 4:00 p.m.
Tohono T’adai Transit Center
4540 N. Stone Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 10:00 a.m.
Ronstadt Transit Center
215 E. Congress St.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 4:00 p.m.
Roy Laos Transit Center
205 W. Irvington Rd.
Virtual Meetings
Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1
Phone: 1-408-638-0968
Webinar number: 993 1466 1320
Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 5:30 p.m.
Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2
Phone: 1-408-638-0968
Webinar number: 955 4616 9254
