Tucson is looking for your input to improve public transit services

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Blowing
Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one
mile in blowing dust expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Thunderstorms
today will produce strong and gusty thunderstorm outflow winds
capable of producing dense blowing dust this afternoon into this
evening. Hazardous driving conditions due to a rapidly reduced
visibility in blowing dust is possible. These thunderstorm
outflow winds will likely suspend dust into the air that people
and animals breathe. Individuals with heart disease and
respiratory sensitivities may want to reduce their level of
exertion to limit the dust they breathe into their
lungs...especially if the are near dust-prone locations. Those
most at risk may feel better if they avoid outside exercise
today...keeping windows and doors closed to help reduce
exposure.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.
Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tucson is looking for your input to improve public transit services

  • 0
Tucson road work
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is proposing transit service changes throughout the greater Tucson region.

The City of Tucson wants your input on these subjects:

  • Realigning and extending routes
  • Investing in high-frequency service
  • Improving access and quality of service
  • Extending service hours
  • Adding weekend frequency

You can take a survey here to share your opinion.

View a prerecorded presentation and provide comments at tucsoncoa.com

Town halls and virtual meetings will be available as well at the following locations and times:

Town Halls

Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 12:00 p.m.

Pima Community College – Northwest Campus

7600 N. Shannon Rd.

Room G102

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 12:00 p.m.

Joel D. Valdez Main Library

101 N. Stone Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10 | 12:00 p.m.

Woods Memorial Library

3455 N. 1st Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10 | 5:00 p.m.

Miller-Golf Links Library

9640 E. Golf Links Rd.

Friday, Aug. 11 | 10:00 a.m.

Quincie Douglas Center

1575 E. 36th St.

Friday, Aug. 11 | 12:00 p.m.

Valencia Library

202 W. Valencia Rd.

Monday, Aug. 21 | 5:30 p.m.

Pima Community College – West Campus

2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Room CG06

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 12:00 p.m.

Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers

7474 S. Camino de Oeste

Tuesday, Aug. 22 | 5:00 p.m.

Ward 2 Council Office

7820 E. Broadway Blvd.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 12:00 p.m.

Sahuarita Town Hall – Council Chambers

375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Wednesday, Aug. 23 | 5:30 p.m.

University of Arizona

1303 E. University Blvd.

Sabino Room

Thursday, Aug. 24 | 12:00 p.m.

Ward 6 Council Office

3202 E. 1st St

Pop-Up Locations

Tuesday, Aug. 8 | 4:00 p.m.

Tohono T’adai Transit Center

4540 N. Stone Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 10:00 a.m.

Ronstadt Transit Center

215 E. Congress St.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 | 4:00 p.m.

Roy Laos Transit Center

205 W. Irvington Rd.

Virtual Meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 16 | 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-1

Phone: 1-408-638-0968

Webinar number: 993 1466 1320

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 5:30 p.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/tcoa-2

Phone: 1-408-638-0968

Webinar number: 955 4616 9254

