Tucson International Airport remains calm during Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - As the Memorial Day weekend comes to an end, many airports across the country are seeing an extreme influx of travelers.
Over the 4-day Memorial Day weekend, TSA has screened almost 9.8 million individuals in airports nationwide. While some of those airports are experiencing extremely long lines and big crowds, the Tucson International Airport looks a little different.
“I can't believe how quiet it is,” said Janis Strasser.
Janis arrived at the Tucson International Airport Tuesday morning expecting the crowds.
“I left my hotel very early. I googled and asked how long it would take in traffic to get from one side of Tucson to the other, from my hotel to the airport,” said Janis.
But making her way quickly through the security line, she was pleasantly surprised.
“There's not a sole person here at the airport,” said Janis. “It's very quiet.”
58,000 passengers were expected to fly through the Tucson International Airport this holiday weekend. This is a 10 percent increase from this same time last year. However, despite the high number of passengers, the airport has remained calm.
“What makes Tucson a good airport is no matter the day you travel, it's pretty easy to use. It's well-equipped for even more travelers than we see on your average day. Of course, it was a busy holiday weekend. But the airport was fully prepared and ready to handle slightly increased travel demand,” said Austin Wright with the Tucson International Airport.
