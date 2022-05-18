 Skip to main content
Tucson infant, toddler removed from homes after 2 separate drug exposures

Baby Hands - Tucson infant, toddler removed from homes after 2 separate narcotic exposures

Mother and baby hands

 Pixabay

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two young children have been removed from their homes after they were exposed to narcotics in two separate incidents that occurred within a five-day period in Tucson.

On May 10, a 9-month-old boy was transported by his grandparents to Banner University Medical Center after he reportedly was exposed to narcotics.

A drug test on the infant showed a positive result of methamphetamine.

Tucson Police Department are still working on determining how the child ingested the drug.

Five days later, emergency personnel were dispatched to a home after a 17-month-old child was found unresponsive that Sunday.

After personnel with Tucson Fire Department administered Narcan to the toddler, the 17-month-old was transported to Banner-UMC for further treatment.

Officials say the child tested positive for fentanyl.

TPD said they believe the toddler ingested it after a family member discarded a fentanyl pill on the floor and forgot about it.

The department said the investigations are still ongoing in both cases. Both children have since recovered.

Police advises Pima County residents to keep medications and prescriptions locked up and stored away from children to avoid any potential tragedies or life-changing consequences.

