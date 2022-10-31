Tucson Homeless Work Program seeks applications from non-profit partners

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Homeless Work Program is looking towards non-profit organizations to help with further funding.
The program, which ‘supports pathways out of homelessness through work, community collaboration, and navigation of existing services’, primarily serves those who have trouble attaining employment-based services and/or longer-term employment programs.
The City of Tucson has received around $837,000 in short-term funding from the Arizona Department of Housing to support the program through June 2023.
Not-for-profit organizations are invited to submit proposals but must have ‘the capacity to support work crews comprised of 7-10 persons experiencing homelessness through the program’.
Selected organizations will work closely with the City of Tucson Environmental and General Services Department. Applications are due by Nov. 15.
For more information, please click here.