Tucson hit-and-run suspect sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriffs Department is investigating a hit-and-run on Tucson's south side.
On Sunday, deputies arrived at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Aero Park boulevard in response to a report of a hit-and-run.
Officials say they found an injured pedestrian who appears to have been struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene suggests the pedestrian was struck by a blue vehicle.
Traffic detectives have since taken over the case. They ask anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle to call 911 or visit 88CRIME.org