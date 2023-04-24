Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host Governors and Mayors Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Monday afternoon, 9 elected officials from Arizona and Mexico will be in one room for "The Summit" to discuss policies, economics, and more.
This is the first time Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo will have a one-on-one meeting.
After this meeting, they will be joined by 7 mayors from Southern Arizona and Sonora for "The Summit."
Besides Governor Hobbs and Governor Durazo, Mayor Regina Romero will also be attending, along with 6 other mayors.
The goal with "The Summit" is to continue open dialogue between Arizona and Sonora and to give people a better understanding about this important relationship.
The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is putting on this annual event. The President and CEO shared with News 4 Tucson that the discussion will be a fireside chat. The mayors will speak first, then the governors, in a moderated discussion.
The president also shared the governors will be making a special joint announcement that will be a prime example of why these conversations are so crucial for our region.
The mayors will start their conversation at 2 p.m. Monday at the Tucson Convention Center. This meeting is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket. If you're interested in attending, you can find more information here.