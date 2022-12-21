Tucson hiking club honors founder with special Christmas tradition

TUCSON (KVOA) — The holiday season can mean a lot to anyone celebrating, but to a local group of long-time hikers, the Wednesday before Christmas might be the most special day.
That group is the Duke’s Roadrunners Hiking club, and they’ve been hiking the Baby Jesus Trail the Wednesday before Christmas for the past 20 years.
The group is hiking this year in remembrance of the club's founder, Duke.
"We remember Duke, our beloved leader, who started this group, who is the person who has started many, many friendships that have carried on for all of these years," said Francine Wylder.
Wylder is one of the hike leaders. She says that when she joined the group, there were about 35 people, but over time the group has gotten smaller.
"A lot of people don't hike with us anymore because of the aging process or medical reasons," said Wylder.
But she said that didn't discourage the club from making it out to the trail this year.
"The few die-hards carry on the tradition and hike it every year," said Wylder.
"It's always the people. I have such dear, dear special friendships because of this group," said Janice Shaughnessy.
Shaughnessy joined the club in 2002. She says it's the best way to get into the holiday spirit.
"It's fun dressing up for the Christmas season and celebrating in a variety of ways and hiking Duke's commemorative trail is definitely part of it," said Shaughnessy.