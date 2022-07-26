Tucson High's football program left scrambling after head coach steps down

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 118 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and
Picture Rocks.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson High's football program left scrambling after head coach steps down

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson High School is without a football coach Monday night.

News 4 Tucson has learned Richard Sanchez resigned late last week after only one season on the sidelines.

Monday night the high school administration held a meeting for parents.

"I think the district really dropped the ball," parent Christopher Mesa said.

Mesa's son hoped to begin his freshman season with the Tucson High football team next month.

With news breaking that Richard Sanchez decided to step down as head coach, this dad plans to send his son to play ball elsewhere.

"My son plays sports and coming here was primarily for the optimism and it's kind of killed right now knowing that Richard is not going to be here," Mesa said.

"I don't want to see these kids not have a season due to something we can't fix," another parent said. "It's kind of a hectic situation for a lot of us parents out here."

The district shared this statement with News 4 Tucson:

"Coach Sanchez resigned his position as head football coach at Tucson High Magnet School on July 21st, Tucson High's athletic director received Coach Sanchez' notice to leave for undisclosed reasons."

There was chatter that Sanchez's resignation came after he was told he couldn't start practice on the field in the heart of the summer heat at 3 p.m.

As of Monday night, News 4 Tucson cannot confirm that claim.

Before coming to Tucson High, Sanchez won state titles across town at Sunnyside High School and then coached at Santa Rita High School.

"I went to Sunnyside from '01 to '05," Mesa said. "Richard Sanchez was the coach there when I was in high school. My brother was on two state championships for Richard Sanchez. He's a very good coach. He's a reputable man. He's for the kids."

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.