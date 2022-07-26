Tucson High's football program left scrambling after head coach steps down

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 415 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. &&