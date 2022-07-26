Tucson High's football program left scrambling after head coach steps down

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson High School is without a football coach Monday night.
News 4 Tucson has learned Richard Sanchez resigned late last week after only one season on the sidelines.
Monday night the high school administration held a meeting for parents.
"I think the district really dropped the ball," parent Christopher Mesa said.
Mesa's son hoped to begin his freshman season with the Tucson High football team next month.
With news breaking that Richard Sanchez decided to step down as head coach, this dad plans to send his son to play ball elsewhere.
"My son plays sports and coming here was primarily for the optimism and it's kind of killed right now knowing that Richard is not going to be here," Mesa said.
"I don't want to see these kids not have a season due to something we can't fix," another parent said. "It's kind of a hectic situation for a lot of us parents out here."
The district shared this statement with News 4 Tucson:
"Coach Sanchez resigned his position as head football coach at Tucson High Magnet School on July 21st, Tucson High's athletic director received Coach Sanchez' notice to leave for undisclosed reasons."
There was chatter that Sanchez's resignation came after he was told he couldn't start practice on the field in the heart of the summer heat at 3 p.m.
As of Monday night, News 4 Tucson cannot confirm that claim.
Before coming to Tucson High, Sanchez won state titles across town at Sunnyside High School and then coached at Santa Rita High School.
"I went to Sunnyside from '01 to '05," Mesa said. "Richard Sanchez was the coach there when I was in high school. My brother was on two state championships for Richard Sanchez. He's a very good coach. He's a reputable man. He's for the kids."