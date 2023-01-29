Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase offers rare and unique pieces

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thousands of people from around the world are making their way to Tucson for the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase.
"It's the world's most important show in this business. And we have all our private collectors who come here, we have all our partners who we work here to get analysis about the pieces, or certificates, all the partners we work with to guarantee the quality of our pieces," said Camilla Guhr. Guhr's family owns the Ancada Gallery. They have attended the Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase for 30-years.
The pieces shown in the Tucson showroom are from Germany, including a rare, 50-million-year-old crocodile fossil from the Eocene period. "The very incredible thing about this specimen is really the preservation of it. You can see the skin details of the crocodile and the bone details which are very high quality. Indeed, for this type of fossil it's for a museum or collector," she explained.
Ralph Thompson, owner of the Russel-Zuhl Company has shown his petrified wood at the Tucson show for 35-years. "This is the main show of the world. So, you get everybody, all kinds of things, all kinds of people, all kinds of customers. This is the big one," he said. Thompson's petrified wood is from Arizona, Oregon and Washington.
Petrified wood is the preserved remains of a prehistoric tree. "I've got one somewhere that's 300 million years old," Thompson said.
Doug Sievers is visiting from Maryland. "All this wood is incredible; you wouldn't see this anywhere else. And some of the articulated things people have and huge interior design kind of things. There's a lot of really high-end kind of stuff at this particular show, it's kind of like being in a museum really."'
Bob Orenstein is a collector. He said he has five or six tons of rocks. He's been to every Tucson show in the past 21 years. Orenstein said he keeps coming back for the friendships he's forged through the years. "There's a certain kind of bond between people who sell and collect rare items."
He also said he had to buy a house in Tucson to accommodate his collection. "I moved to Arizona just to go to the show." Because it was too difficult to be shipping back and forth from Dallas, Texas, where I lived before this."