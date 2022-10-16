Tucson focuses on heat resiliency

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cities across the country and here in Arizona are investing in heat resiliency plans.
In Tucson, the city is creating a climate action and adaptation plan to combat rising temperatures and the growing urban heat issue.
A stretch of asphalt along Country Club Road could be a big part of the city's plan to reduce urban heat. It's smog eating and heat reducing.
"The encouragement is to get pedestrians to walk and get out of their vehicles more. But it is going to reduce the heat while you're driving, the heat coming up off the road causing hour vehicle to get warmer as well," said Paul Rosenboom, Sustainability Coordinator for the Department of Transportation and Mobility.
Manufacturers said the pavement, called Plus TI, reduces carbon emissions by 60% and cuts temperatures 10-12 degrees.
"If we could reduce those temperatures it's going to be a huge accomplishment," Rosenboom said.
Tucsonans are used to high temperatures, but scientists say it's getting hotter.
"So, the average annual temperature for Tucson has already increased by 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970 due to climate change and the urban heat island effect," said Ladd Keith, Assistant Professor of Planning at the University of Arizona.
Those rising temperatures can impact the economy, infrastructure and public health.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services there were 522 heat related deaths in 2020, and 552 in 2021.
"Extreme heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States. Although it's sometimes called the invisible climate risk because it's less dramatic than wildfires, flooding, hurricanes," said Keith.
The City of Tucson is working on a plan that focuses on mitigation and adaptation.
"So, one of the benefits of being a desert city is we have been planning for heat, we have been planning for drought for a very long time." said Fatima Luna, Climate and Sustainability Advisor to Mayor Regina Romero.
Instead of delegating heat resiliency to one department, it's spread out across many, Luna said.
Tucson has several programs to reduce urban heat, like Tucson Million trees. It's an effort to increase the tree canopy and reduce urban heat by planting one million trees in the city by 2030.
The city is harvesting storm water in its Storm to Shade program. It also has the largest public transit fleet with zero emission buses.
But the clock is ticking.
"If we're not careful and climate change continues at its current pace a place like Tucson could experience as much as 45 more days of 90-degrees or above temperatures a year," Keith said.
The mayor's office hopes to debut its climate action plan by the end of the year.
Click here for more information on the city's climate plan.