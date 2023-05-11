Tucson Fire Department work to extinguish a fire on Tucson's south side

UPDATE: The fire is almost out. TFD asks to continue to avoid the area of Park and Ajo. Crews will remain on scene for the next few hours. Ajo is shut down between Park and Benson Highway.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at a Carl's Jr. on Tucson's southside.
TFD reports significant smoke and flames from the roof and attic space of a Carl's Jr..
TFD says to avoid the area as the department works on a defensive operation.
RESTAURANT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a fire at the Carls Jr. in the 1000 block of E. Ajo. Avoid the area #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2023
