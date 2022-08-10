Tucson Fire Department has a new resource to teach kids fire safety

TUCSON (KVOA) — Roughly 50,000 fires are started by children each year across the United States.
It's a devastating statistic that the Tucson Fire Department is trying to change.
To help educate children on fire safety, the Tucson Fire Department has a new inflatable firehouse that they intend to bring around the community to teach kids what they need to know to stay safe.
"Training needs to begin as early as possible. If they can walk and talk, they should be educated," says Brandon Fankhauser.
Brandon Fankhauser is a new parent. He says he understands the importance of fire safety training for young children.
"It is important for children that are old enough to know what to do, to be raised with that awareness. That way, if they're ever in a situation by themselves, they know which way to turn," says Fankhauser.
Fankhauser says that he thinks the new inflatable trainer by the fire station is a great idea.
"It brings fun to education, which anybody who's ever worked in a teaching field knows, adding fun to education makes it easier to absorb the knowledge," says Fankhauser.
The Tucson Fire Department is excited about their new resource.
"Yes, it looks fun, but it's also a tool that we can take out and show them how to prevent fires in the home," says Janela Livingston with TFD.
Inside the inflatable firehouse, kids will learn about escape plans, kitchen safety, 9-1-1 information, and even how the exit a building that is filled with smoke.
"This is a great tool to provide prevention through education and still make it a fun learning experience," says Livingston.
The Tucson Fire Department is eager to showcase this new tool.
"It's brand new and so we're excited to take it out to the community and share it with our town," says Livingston.
TFD says the first time this new firehouse will be brought into the community will be Aug. 27 at an event called "Ready, Set, Rec."