Tucson Fire Department fire academy accepting applications

  • Updated
Tucson Fire Department TFD
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department is recruiting for their next fire academy.

The TFD fire academy begins in January 2024.

Applications are open until this Sunday, April 30.

TFD is accepting applications for 2024s fire academy.

Have you ever wanted to be a fire fighter?

Tucson Fire Department is accepting applications for their 2024 fire academy.

The requirements are listed below:

  • No previous firefighting experience is required.
  • You must be 18 years old
  • Possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent
  • Valid drivers license with 2 years of driving experience
  • Must be able to pass the candidate physical ability test

