Tucson Fire Department controls fire in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department has controlled a house fire in central Tucson.
HOUSE FIRE 🔥 Tucson Fire has controlled a house fire in the 3900 block of E. Fairmount, just north of Speedway and Alvernon. Avoid the area #TFD— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 31, 2023
The fire was north of Speedway and Alvernon.
Tucson Fire Department says to avoid the area.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest on the situation.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE