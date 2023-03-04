TUCSON (KVOA) - Saturday was the opening day of the Tucson Festival of Books. The weekend-long event is happening on the mall of the University of Arizona from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The festival features books of all genres as well as an opportunity to hear from the authors.

Two high-profile authors include Tucson native and Grammy award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ronstadt is scheduled to talk about her new memoir at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sanders will follow at 4:00 p.m. along with the co-author of his new book.

Both Ronstadt and Sanders will be speaking in the student union north ballroom.