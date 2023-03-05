Tucson Festival of Books draws thousands of book lovers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Festival of Books is a mecca for book lovers and authors.
"Meeting my fans and hearing their feedback helps me know what I need to write next. This worked, this really spoke to them," said author, Laura Cathcart Robbins. This was her first time at the festival.
Thousands attended the 14th annual festival. "Basically my wife wanted to come to the book show, so I got to walk around a lot," Brian Kirkman said.
Folks stood in line to have Tova Friedman sign their copy of her book, 'Daughter of Auschwitz'. It's already sold out.
Melanie Morgan, Executive Director of the Tucson Festival of books said, "This is the busiest year I've ever seen."
The festival draws big names, like Bernie Sanders and Linda Ronstadt. Ronstadt received a standing ovation from her hometown as she walked on stage.
The retired singer was there to talk about her new book, Feels Like Home. She shared the inspiration behind her book with the audience. "And I was sitting there one morning, I was looking at a church. And it occurred to me that that is where my great grandmother would have taken my grandmother to be baptized and that's where she would have gone to mass, and I started thinking about her," Ronstadt said.
For fans, getting to see and hear from their favorite authors is something to cherish. "I grew up with her music so it's awesome to see her and how much Tucson still means to her," said Ronstadt fan Angie Brackett.