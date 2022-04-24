Tucson families enjoy Children's Day Festival

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Children’s Museum opened its doors for a free event Sunday, the 11th annual Children’s Day Festival.
Dia Del Nino is held by the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper. The Children’s Day Festival took over the museum grounds.
In addition to museum exhibits, there were learning activities, arts and crafts, food trucks, live music, folklorico and lots of entertainment.
Organizers say more than 30 sponsors and nonprofits stepped in to make the event possible.
Daphne Cruz and her family come every year.
"We get to make fun crafts, food, and you get to go to the museum which makes it even more fun for them," said Cruz.
"Well it’s our first time bringing her to the children’s museum so I’m really excited to get her in there so she can play around," said another parent. "And then to interact with other kids. We’re finally bringing her out and she’s enjoying it."
Organizers estimate three thousand people came out for this years event.