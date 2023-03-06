Tucson Electric Power wants your input

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power is looking to update rates in late 2023.

Customers and other stakeholders can provide comments to the Arizona Corporation Commission about TEP’s request for new rates and other proposals during several public meetings scheduled for February and March 2023.

The meetings will be in-person, but comments can also be made over the phone.

TEP says public comment will continue during the times listed or until all public comment has been heard.

Comments may be delivered during all meetings by calling 1-888-450-5996 and entering code 457395#.

In-person meetings will be held at the ACC’s Tucson office, 400 W. Congress, Room 222. A maximum of 25 people is permitted in the hearing room at one time.

The meeting times and methods are listed below.