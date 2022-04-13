Tucson educators question Arizona's new 'moment of silence' law

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill into law that will require students participate in a moment of silence at the start of the school day.

Some teachers are now questioning the purpose while a local faith leader is in favor of the law.

"Make space for the children to have this silent moment, but really a moment of thinking and reflection to help them through the day," Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin of Chabad Tucson said.

Rabbi Ceitlin helped write this legislation. House Bill 2707 is sponsored by Tucson Democrat Alma Hernandez. It was signed into law by Ducey.

Arizona students will take one to two minutes of silence at the start of each school day to do as they see fit.

"There's already so much on their minds, anxiety and worry of how the day will turnout," Ceitlin said. "Starting their day with a moment of reflection, interconnectedness could really help their day go smoother and help them face anything that the day will throw at them."

Tucson Education Association President Margaret Chaney said this is not where Arizona schools need to be focused.

"My question is what are the priorities here?" Chaney said. "When we have a $5.3 billion surplus and you have a huge teacher shortage."

"Kids are anxious," Amphi High School teacher and Amphi Education Association President Lisa Millerd said. "I don't know if a moment of silence will really fix that. A nice idea, but to me, the focus really needs to be elsewhere."

Back in 1985, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an Alabama law that established a moment of silence or voluntary prayer in schools saying it violated the First Amendment.

Ceitlin argues this new Arizona law does not have a religious component.

"It will not tell students what to think, what to say," he said. "It really leaves the floor open for them to come up with what strengthens their meaning and what gives them purpose."

Chaney and Millerd have spent decades in the classrooms of public schools.

"I would spend my moment of silence contemplating how we're going to save our public schools, which I hope our governor would do," Chaney said.

"If it's silent, we don't actually know what someone is doing," Millerd said. "If it becomes more public and demanded, if I said to my students, 'we are now going to pray.' That's a problem."