Tucson deals with the fallout after Friday's major storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The storm that ripped through Tucson Friday caused downed power lines, roofs flying off houses and massive trees uprooted from the ground.
Jesse Owens Park - a park that's normally filled with people and pets - is now filled with caution tape surrounding trees that have been destroyed by the storm.
"I was devastated when I saw the destruction of some beautiful large trees that have been here for years. And all of a sudden this one storm knocked them over," said David Sullivan.
Jesse Owens Park is a second home to David Sullivan, who walks around the park six times a week. However, this week, it looks a little different.
"I've been here since 1992 and these trees were here before I started this walk and then last Friday a storm came through and wiped them out," said Sullivan. "These weren't just little saplings, these were major trees."
Carol Hunt is another routine walker at this park, stunned by the damage.
"Oh, we were shocked the first day. We park over there and we noticed a tree uprooted and then we thought I wonder how many more are in the park. And then we did our normal walk and lots of trees were uprooted," said Hunt.
11 trees in this park were taken down by the storm. To help restore the park's beauty, Paul Cunningham with Ward 2 is planning to bring the community together to plant new trees.
"If you let a park go, the pride that the community has in it and the condition of the park deteriorates more and more. We have to stay on top of making our parks excellent because that's what Tucsonans deserve," said Cunningham.
Before new trees can be planted, the old ones have to be cleared. But until they are, "it's kind of a safety issue but we are caution taping all the trees making sure the public is aware not to be in any kind of danger. That's our number one priority at this time," said Hector Layva, Parks Maintenance Coordinator for the City of Tucson.
Jesse Owens Park isn't the only place to see the damage. If you do pass a tree that's fallen, make sure you're avoiding that area to stay safe.
