Tucson could see influx migrants when Biden lifts Title 42

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Biden White House has made the decision to lift the restrictions.
While local leaders say it's a good move, they wonder how Tucson and other areas will handle the added number of migrants expected in southern Arizona.
Title 42 prevented an upwards of 2 million migrants from crossing the southern border since it was put into effect two years ago.
With the Biden administration's announcement Thursday that he will lift Title 42, a Tucson immigration lawyer fears this move will only worsen an overburdened and backlogged immigration system.
The lifting of Title 42 could mean migrants crossing the border who get detained will be able to stay in the U.S. until they get an asylum hearing or their day in court.
While Tucson immigration lawyer Mo Goldman says these immigrants deserve that. He wonders how an influx of people at our southern border will affect an already extremely slow process.
"It's an abomination that people have not been able to have their asylum interview dating all the way back to 2014," Goldman said.
Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik says the lifting of Title 42 means likely hundreds of more migrants coming to Tucson every day.
"We could be seeing so, we could be seeing an increase from say 200 to 300 people a day to 700 to 800 people a day," he said. "The capacity simply is outstripped by the quantity coming in overnight. That will force necessarily Border Patrol having to make some hard decisions about whether they just do street releases."
Kozachik says the city and pima county need federal dollars and resources to make this work and local agencies and border patrol need to establish better communication.
"You can't drive up to an agency and say, I've got 150 people on the bus are you ready for them," he said. "You got to have more advance notice, more then 24 hours notice."
Goldman says the resources have to be there for these new arrivals as well as those immigrants who have waited years falling victim to a broken system.
"If we're going to just keep piling more and more applications in and not deal with all the people who have been here, it's just going to be a mess and continue to be a mess for decades," Goldman said.
The Biden administration plans to lift Title 42 on May 23.