Tucson company aids Ukraine with body armor

TUCSON (KVOA) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a Tucson-based company is seeing an increased need for its life-saving products.
Spartan Armor Systems makes body armor for law enforcement, the military and civilians. Since the war started, its seen a spike in sales from all over the country to send to people in Ukraine.
The National Institute of Justice has different levels of protection based on ballistic threat.
Because of the rifles being used by the Russian military, Spartan is seeing an increase in it's most resistant protective vest.
"With level 4 plates, you need a ceramic to break down that round as it goes through the body armor," said Spartan Armor Systems president Todd Meeks, "and then it's got a composite backing to catch those fragments as they travel through the armor."
Meeks said some sales are from civilians in the United States for personal use but most are orders for groups gathering safety supplies to send to people in Ukraine.
"There's doctors using it, the press is using our body armor, some people that are going over there to help out with their time and volunteer, and then it's also going to fighters over there too," Meeks said.
Meeks said there are regulations to send body armor overseas but relief organizations know and work with others to successfully export it over there.