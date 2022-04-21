 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Tucson community reacts to Proposition 411

Tucson City Hall

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero and other community members held a news conference to support Proposition 411.

"Mayor and council felt that by putting this on the ballot and asking voters to extend the half cent sales tax what we could do for ten years every neighborhood street in the City of Tucson," said Mayor Romero.

City officials said the funds collected through the half-cent sales tax over the 10-year period will only be used for neighborhood street improvements and street safety projects.

"You don't drive around other cities and see roads like this," said Edmund Marquez from Tucson Metro Chamber. "It's time to invest in our roads and get it done and time to have a higher quality of life for our Tucsonans." 

News 4 Tucson spoke with longtime Tucson resident who said extending the sales tax is not the way to improve the city.

"I'm not very pleased with how our current administration is working, they are not working well," the resident said. "We are fixed income people and as people who don't have a lot of money just to shell out a half percent in taxes."

For more information regarding Proposition 411 please click here.

