Tucson community reacts to Proposition 411

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero and other community members held a news conference to support Proposition 411.
"Mayor and council felt that by putting this on the ballot and asking voters to extend the half cent sales tax what we could do for ten years every neighborhood street in the City of Tucson," said Mayor Romero.
City officials said the funds collected through the half-cent sales tax over the 10-year period will only be used for neighborhood street improvements and street safety projects.
"You don't drive around other cities and see roads like this," said Edmund Marquez from Tucson Metro Chamber. "It's time to invest in our roads and get it done and time to have a higher quality of life for our Tucsonans."
News 4 Tucson spoke with longtime Tucson resident who said extending the sales tax is not the way to improve the city.
"I'm not very pleased with how our current administration is working, they are not working well," the resident said. "We are fixed income people and as people who don't have a lot of money just to shell out a half percent in taxes."
