...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Tucson community gathers to honor fallen officers

Officers attending Law Enforcement Memorial
Megan Spector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is honoring fallen officers Friday with their 37th annual Law Enforcement Memorial.

The names and faces of the 14 officers being honored at the ceremony were placed on easels in a row.

Bagpipes played, salute shots were fired, and the community gathered, all to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Each of the 14 officers' names was read aloud as current officers and family members laid roses in their honor.

At the ceremony, News 4 Tucson met Julie Rigoli, whose grandfather served until 1950.

Julie says her grandfather died before she was born, but she uses this ceremony as a chance to remember him with stories that have been passed down.

"He went out and gave everything that he had till the bitter end," shared Julie.

She says honoring him today is a mix of emotions.

"I am part of this unfortunate brotherhood that we say we have of the fallen officers," said Julie. "But each and every one of them have believed in the country and believed in their community and they've given the most that they can, their life."

The Law Enforcement Memorial is a chance to recognize people like Julie's grandfather, who made a difference in our community and beyond.

"It's remembering the fallen, remembering those who have served, remembering their families. Not only just with our department, but the departments in the Tucson valley and in the nation," said Pima County Sheriff Deputy Gordon Downing.

This ceremony takes place during National Police Week, which is recognized across the country.

