Tucson community gathers to honor fallen officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is honoring fallen officers Friday with their 37th annual Law Enforcement Memorial.
The names and faces of the 14 officers being honored at the ceremony were placed on easels in a row.
Bagpipes played, salute shots were fired, and the community gathered, all to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Each of the 14 officers' names was read aloud as current officers and family members laid roses in their honor.
At the ceremony, News 4 Tucson met Julie Rigoli, whose grandfather served until 1950.
Julie says her grandfather died before she was born, but she uses this ceremony as a chance to remember him with stories that have been passed down.
"He went out and gave everything that he had till the bitter end," shared Julie.
She says honoring him today is a mix of emotions.
"I am part of this unfortunate brotherhood that we say we have of the fallen officers," said Julie. "But each and every one of them have believed in the country and believed in their community and they've given the most that they can, their life."
The Law Enforcement Memorial is a chance to recognize people like Julie's grandfather, who made a difference in our community and beyond.
"It's remembering the fallen, remembering those who have served, remembering their families. Not only just with our department, but the departments in the Tucson valley and in the nation," said Pima County Sheriff Deputy Gordon Downing.
This ceremony takes place during National Police Week, which is recognized across the country.
