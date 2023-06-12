Tucson community gathers on 7th anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Seven years ago Monday, the news of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando shook the entire country, as it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at that point.
Members of our local community came together Monday to reflect on the anniversary of this horrific incident.
Seven years after the mass shooting, and more than 2,000 miles away, members of the LGBTQ+ community here in Tucson continue to mourn this tragic day.
On June 12th, 2016, a night of dancing and fun took a shattering turn when a gunman opened fire in Pulse nightclub in Downtown Orlando, killing 49 people, and injuring more than 50.
However, the number of individuals affected across the country were countless.
"I just can't get out of my head the thought of seeing your friends enjoying themselves and being gunned down, people running for their lives and people shielding their friends with their own bodies," said Scott Blades.
On the anniversary of this shooting, Blades reflects on the fear and sadness he felt seven years ago hearing the news of this tragedy.
He, alongside his husband Jess Losoya, gathered LGBTQ+ community members and allies here in Tucson in remembrance of this devastating attack.
"It's important for us to gather the community and renew and recommit our efforts to protect our rights," said Blades.
Blades says it's important to remember the past but, "we're also acknowledging the environment that we're in today. There are almost 500 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures across the country. We're under attack in a different way today."
Community members lit candles, took a moment of silence for the lives lost, and spoke about their hopes for the future.
"My hope for the future is that we are reminded, as we do gather, reminded that we are a community. We're one community," said Jess Losoya. "And regardless of where we fall on the spectrum, we're all here to support one another to lean on one another and that we're reminded that together we're strong."
June was recently declared Pima County Pride Month by the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Board member Adelita Grijalva attended the gathering Monday morning to show her support.