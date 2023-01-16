Tucson community comes together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

TUCSON (KVOA) — The rain has not stopped people from coming out to honor the life and legacy of DR. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Earlier Monday morning, supporters grabbed their umbrellas and raincoats and marched their way from MLK Boulevard right to Reid Park.
This is a day recognized as a National Day of Service - a day to remember the life's work of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The march led to a celebration with speeches, performances, and food trucks. Even this rainy weather couldn't stop the crowd from honoring this day.
"You know it’s easy to come out when the weather is nice, and sun is shining. But these are the people that are coming out when it’s raining and a little cold. I really enjoy this kind of crowd because this is really commitment," said Tucson local Jonathan Smith.
Mayor Regina Romero was also at the celebration to show her support.