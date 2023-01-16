 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area
creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect
elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were
likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding
concerns.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Tucson community comes together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
MLK March

TUCSON (KVOA) — The rain has not stopped people from coming out to honor the life and legacy of DR. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

Earlier Monday morning, supporters grabbed their umbrellas and raincoats and marched their way from MLK Boulevard right to Reid Park.

This is a day recognized as a National Day of Service - a day to remember the life's work of Martin Luther King, Jr. 

The march led to a celebration with speeches, performances, and food trucks. Even this rainy weather couldn't stop the crowd from honoring this day.

"You know it’s easy to come out when the weather is nice, and sun is shining. But these are the people that are coming out when it’s raining and a little cold. I really enjoy this kind of crowd because this is really commitment," said Tucson local Jonathan Smith. 

Mayor Regina Romero was also at the celebration to show her support. 

Tags

Recommended for you