Tucson Comic-Con returns this September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Comic-Con returns to Tucson for it's 14th year. The event will take place September 1st-3rd with brand new guests, experiences, and vendors.

Tucson Comic-Con would like to present their first guest, Derek Riggs. Riggs' heavy-metal aesthetic is prevalent in his artwork, as he is the is the artist behind many of the Iron Maiden album covers, as well as Iron Maiden's mascot "Eddie."

The event will also showcase the Award Winning Interactive Mystery Machine from the Superstition Candle Company. Fans can get inside, take photos with props, and enjoy the special effects equipped in this life-sized adventure vehicle.

Comic-Con will continue to publicly announce their special guests and vendors every week, so be sure to follow their social media for updates: