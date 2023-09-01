 Skip to main content
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...From 3 PM MST this afternoon through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding (rapid rises).|
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tucson Comic-Con is back this weekend! Here's what you need to know.

  • Updated
  • 0
Comic Cons
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Comic-Con is back for its 14th year!

If you're interested in pop culture, we have everything you need to know before this event kicks off Friday afternoon.

Grab your costume and get ready, because this year has so much to offer with special guests, comic book creators, artists, vendors, costume contests, and more. There's really something for everyone!

"Do you like cosplay? Do you like to dress up like characters or even like to look at folks who do that? Come on out, we have it. Do you like games? We have every kind of game you can imagine...Do you like art? Fine art? Crafts? We have vendors who have all that. Do you like to learn something? We have educational panels," said Brian Pulido with Tucson Comic-Con.

If you want to check out Tucson Comic-Con this weekend, here's what you need to know:

The event is at the Tucson Convention Center from Friday until Sunday.

Doors open today at 3 p.m. Friday and will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you are bringing a bag, it must be clear.

Tickets start at just $20.

For more information, you click here.

