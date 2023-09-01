Tucson Comic-Con is back this weekend! Here's what you need to know.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson Comic-Con is back for its 14th year!
If you're interested in pop culture, we have everything you need to know before this event kicks off Friday afternoon.
Grab your costume and get ready, because this year has so much to offer with special guests, comic book creators, artists, vendors, costume contests, and more. There's really something for everyone!
"Do you like cosplay? Do you like to dress up like characters or even like to look at folks who do that? Come on out, we have it. Do you like games? We have every kind of game you can imagine...Do you like art? Fine art? Crafts? We have vendors who have all that. Do you like to learn something? We have educational panels," said Brian Pulido with Tucson Comic-Con.
If you want to check out Tucson Comic-Con this weekend, here's what you need to know:
The event is at the Tucson Convention Center from Friday until Sunday.
Doors open today at 3 p.m. Friday and will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
If you are bringing a bag, it must be clear.
Tickets start at just $20.
For more information, you click here.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE