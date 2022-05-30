Tucson comes together for Memorial Day services

TUCSON (KVOA) — The community came together at the East Lawn and South Lawn cemeteries to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our country and to remind all of us about the true meaning of this holiday.
"All veterans we honor, of course," said Sandy Lawford. "But those who have fallen in the line of duty are the ones we remember today, particularly on Memorial Day."
With wreaths in hand, Tucsonans of all ages gathered together to remember the men and women who served our country.
Others shared why this Memorial Day is more than just a holiday.
"To me, we belong here at the cemetery — to honor those men and women who made the sacrifice that allows you to have that BBQ, allows you the freedoms that we take for granted so much," said Gerry Lawford.