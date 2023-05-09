 Skip to main content
Tucson city officials set to meet to decide the future of city bus fare

By Mark Mingura

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Tucson officials are meeting today to discuss the city’s free bus fares.

Tucson’s mayor and council will be having a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and then their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will discuss bus fare, which has been suspended since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspension of bus fares is set to expire on June 30.

New 4 Tucson will bring you the latest after Tuesday evening’s meeting.

