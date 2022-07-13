Tucson city councilman favors controlled encampments as homeless population grow

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik and his staff say the city's Housing First model — one that finds temporary housing for some of the chronically homeless — works if there is enough space citywide.
However, Kozachik argues Tucson does not have the room to effectively employ this approach.
"They are already living in tents, they are living out under the stars," Kozachik said. "They are doing it in a very unsafe and unsanitary condition. We need to embrace the reality that we don't have the rooms. We don't have the space. It costs millions of dollars to provide that."
"Hosing First works if you have enough housing," Ward 6 Chief Of Staff Ann Charles said. "Consistently, every day, we get reports saying we no beds available. So, how can you say housing first works when we have no place to put them."
"What we learned through the pandemic is there are far too many folks who are one paycheck away from absolute crisis," Sarah Launius told News 4 Tucson.
Launius is the City of Tucson's Community Health and Safety Wellness Program Director.
"Housing First is an evidence-based approach that tends to be 85 percent successful for people who are experiencing chronic homelessness," she said. "It's not always going to work 100% of the time, but more often than not, we see success. We believe as a city that the most sound investment to make is in actual brick and mortar infrastructure."
At this time, Charles and Kozachik disagree.
"We simply don't have enough housing, so why should we leave them in circumstances that are awful for them and awful for our community," Charles said.
The Ward 6 Council Office is pushing controlled encampments the city would oversee.
"We're looking at a pilot project where there would probably be two and we'd probably have 12 to 15 people in tents," Charles said. "We would control them. We'd have sanitation, we would have dumpsters. We would have clean water for them and the police be able to monitor them."
"We are spending the money anyway with TPD resources, with code enforcement resources, with sending people in hazmat suits to go and clean the areas up," Kozachik said. "Let's do it in a controlled space."