Tucson City Council votes to increase water rates

TUCSON (KVOA) — Water rates are going up, but most users will see a very small increase in their bill.
On Wednesday, the City Council voted unanimously to increase rates starting this fiscal year, July 1. Its intent is to increase over the next four years, but that's subject to annual review.
Water rates will increase 5.5% this year, and will have to pay 30¢ more for the CAP surcharge.
"We cannot continue to let Tucson Water fall behind in terms of having the financial ability to maintain and upgrade the infrastructure that is really the underbelly of providing water to the customers all over the region," said Steve Kozachik.
The city says rate increases are crucial to deal with the growing demands on Tucson's water.
"We also have to clean the water underground that the Air Force contaminated for 25 years. We now have to figure out a way to recharge water under three of the largest waterways in Tucson, and we have to figure out a way to capture water to make up for what we have to put back into the Colorado," said Paul Cunningham.
The scheduled rate increases were supposed to happen in 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic. Tucson Water is now going into the third year without a rate increase.
The Citizens Water Advisory Committee supports the increase, but one person disagreed at Wednesday night's hearing.
"Residential water customers should not be burdened and charged more than commercial and industrial customers," said Abreeza Zegeer.
Cunningham says that's not an equal comparison.
"The bottom line is we got to take care of our water . we don't have water there will be no Tucson," said Cunningham.
80% of residential users will see their bills increase less than $2.