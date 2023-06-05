Tucson City Council to hear two water conversation bills

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson City Council will hear two water conservation measures this Tuesday.

"It's kind of a modest first step," said City Councilman Kevin Dahl. "We are facing a looming water crisis."

Dahl says the majority of Tucson's water comes from the Colorado river, where water levels are dipping.

City councilman Steve Kozachik hopes that two ordinances up for discussion this week will help conserve precious water in the long run.

"The city is going to save water and save the commodity," said Kozachik. "Everybody knows we are in a drought situation right now, any water for the city is great."

If the council votes yes the first measure would require new developments to install low flow fixtures. The fixtures cut down water use in your home. The second would outlaw non functional decorative planters in new construction.

"Little patches of that scattered around town are going to be prevented from any development going forward," said Kozachik. "Parks and school grounds and golf courses those kind of things are exempt from this."

Dahl is confident the city will back these proposals.

“I’m convinced it’s going to pass," said Dahl.

A public hearing regarding the two water conservation measure will be held Tuesday evening.