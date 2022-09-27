Tucson City Council set to discuss housing income ordinance

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's City Council is looking for ways to increase affordable housing.
At their meeting Tuesday, they will be discussing an ordinance that would prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants based on income.
This is a decision that will affect a large portion of Arizonans who are currently in the housing market. Tucson has recently been struggling with what to do with the housing demands, and because of this, this ordinance is creating a lot of mixed opinions.
"Under fair housing laws, it's illegal to discriminate based on race or sex, or anything like that. We're simply adding income source to that list of discrimination," said Steve Kozachik.
City Councilman Steve Kozachik sees the strong value in enforcing this ordinance.
"The reality is that we have some landlords effectively taking units off the market by discriminating based on the source of their income," said Kozachik. "That could be social security, that could be veterans benefit, our primary concern is our housing choice voucher, people in section 8 housing."
Kozachik says he's seen the effect on the community without this ordinance in place.
"I was on the phone with the woman who runs Sister Jose, woman's shelter, last week, trying to find housing for an 80-year-old woman and a 78-year-old woman. First time homeless, these are not chronically homeless people who simply got priced out of their houses," said Kozachik.
Kozachik believes the ordinance could help people like these two women. But others believe this isn't enough.
"It's not going to have any impact whatsoever, until we get more inventory out there for the community, help all the renters in Tucson, it's going to be meaningless and it breaks my heart to say that," said Ben Buehler-Garcia.
Ben Buehler-Garcia with the Arizona Multi-Housing Association says the solution isn't more regulations, it's more housing options.
"The more of those class A apartments you build, the more room you make in the class B. The more people in the class B, the more room you make in the class C apartments. So there's that trickle down effect, that's going to help everyone in the city of Tucson," Buehler-Garcia.
Buehler-Garcia says the more regulations, the less likely builders are going to want to come into our community. And he says we need those builders.
"The practical reality is that many of our members are at about 98 percent occupancy right now, there's just no room at the inn. We've got waiting lists, whether it be for a housing voucher person or just market rate tenants," said Buehler-Garcia.
Despite their differing opinions, both City Councilman Kozachik and Ben Buehler-Garcia believe the ordinance will pass.
We will continue to follow the city council meeting today and provide updates when they become available.