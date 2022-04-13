Tucson chef set to show off skills in TBS 'There's a Rat in the Kitchen'

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local chef is putting Tucson in the national spotlight.
From cooking at Prep and Pastry and Floras Market Run to becoming executive chef at Tucson's Miraval Resort and Spa, Kyle Nottingham has been working in kitchens since 2005.
Now he's showing off his skills on a new show "There's a Rat in the Kitchen," where professional chefs compete in creative cooking challenges while attempting to expose an undercover mole sabotaging their dishes.
"I was excited," he said. "I've been trying to display my talents on a national level, and being to represent Tucson, specifically, it's huge for me">
You can watch Nottingham on "There's a Rat in the Kitchen" airing on TBS this Thursday at 6 p.m.
