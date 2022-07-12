Tucson businesses, city leaders meet to address growing homeless crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) — People who are homeless are in need of care and services. However, with that compassion comes concerns from business owners and law enforcement about escalating crime and safety issues involving people living on the streets.
On Tuesday, a meeting was held to discuss the issues involving Tucson's homeless community and possible solutions.
Tuesday afternoon, business owners came together with police and city officials to talk and listen about the homeless issues they deal with on a daily basis.
"The tenants feel unsafe and their employees feel unsafe when you have employees hanging around that shouldn't be there," property manager, Eileen Lewis said.
The property manager for a commercial real estate firm with buildings in various parts of Tucson said the growing homeless problem in the city has created an uncomfortable atmosphere for some tenants.
"Sometimes, it's acts of vandalism. Sometimes, just their presence at a business is alarming," Lewis said. "We have a lot of women who are employees, as well as business owners, and they don't feel safe. They don't feel safe going to their cars. It's a problem and as a property manager, they call us and expect us to solve their problem."
A wash on Speedway Boulevard in midtown is a homeless encampment. The City of Tucson estimates more than 1,600 are living on the streets. With housing in such short supply, this has become an all too familiar site.
"We have a problem," Lewis said. "You need to be a part of the solution."
Commercial real estate owner Mark Irvin helped put together a meeting Tuesday that brought together stakeholders from businesses to city employees working to address homelessness to the police.
"We hear their frustration. That's one thing the police department is trying to do — is we have to navigate all sides of the coin on this one," Stacie Schaner of Tucson Police Department said. "We understand they get frustrated when it takes a long time for a police officer to respond or even if an officer does respond, it doesn't necessarily mean we can find the person who's committed the crime. Don't stop reporting."
Lewis says the homeless situation has gotten so bad that some tenants are packing up and leaving town.
"Very good companies, very good tenants move along to somewhere else or they relocate their business completely out of the Tucson area," she said.
Irvin argues the community is going to have to be committed to making things better.
"You need to reach out to your folks at mayor and council, board of supervisors, etcetera and let them know it's a problem," she said. "Don't sit around and think somebody else is going to solve this problem for you. It's a problem. Get engaged."
The city has a 24/7 homeless hotline that can be reached at 520-791-2540.